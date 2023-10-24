Luke Combs Spouts Off On His Song’s Real Meaning

In this week’s episode of the Spout podcast, we sit down with the sensational Luke Combs. Hear about his journey as he recounts the thrill of having the largest world tour ever by a country artist. He explains the contrasts of performing internationally versus the familiar terrains of the United States. Luke shares the unique challenges and joys of connecting with a non-English speaking audience and reveals the three types of people he writes his music for.

Get a glimpse into his passion for golf and discover the intriguing backstory of his famed Tracey Chapman cover. In a heartfelt moment, Luke narrates the tale of how an unexpected song became his most significant hit and the reasons it was almost unreleased.

As a treat, he also shares some of his other most cherished cover songs and the stories behind them. Plus, the award winner shares with host Erik Zachary why the evolving dynamics of Country music are a good thing for the genre as a whole.

Cordae also gives us a sneak peek into his upcoming album, promising it will showcase his vulnerability like never before. We delve into his passion for sneakers and hear who he puts on his Mount Rushmore. If that’s not enough, you’ll hear the story of a night in Vegas with his mom, aunt, and Usher.

Whether you’re a fan of his music or just curious about the man behind the Grammy nominations and Emmy wins, this episode is a must-listen.