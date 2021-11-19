Yup JDub was up at 3 am to take pictures of the Lunar Eclipse. If you missed it you’ll have to wait another 580 years for it to happen again.
Here are the photos that JDub took on his iPhone.
📸 LOOK UP: ‘Longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440’ pictured over New York City. https://t.co/3RP9CQMmTy pic.twitter.com/CKKKwsZKeu
— ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021
📸 LOOK UP: ‘Longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440’ pictured over New York City. https://t.co/3RP9CQMmTy pic.twitter.com/CKKKwsZKeu
— ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021