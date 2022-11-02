MAC Black Panther Collection

A young woman having makeup applied

In anticipation of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MAC Cosmetics has released a new makeup line. The collection includes all you need to help create that look of Wakanda royalty with items for your eyes and lips. Palettes include vibrant colors from purple to satin black. The collection also includes brushes, highlighters, and of course, a makeup bag. Have you already made plans to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?