Mac Miller’s cause of death officially released

The official coroner’s report on MAC MILLER is in. He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Miller died at his home on September 7th. He was only 26. The coroner’s report says his assistant found him on his bed, kneeling with his face resting on his knees. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was an empty bottle of alcohol on the nightstand, and several pills were recovered from the home, including Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and generic Adderall.

Police also found a rolled-up $20 bill with “white powdery residue” on it in Mac’s pocket. There was also “linear white powdery residue” on an iPad in his home studio, and two baggies with white powder.