Macklemore drops big new

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Recording Artist Macklemore appears backstage as WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals at the Theater At Madison Square Garden on January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for WeWork)
Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3 Congratulations to “Thrift Shop” rapper, Macklemore! He and his wife, Tricia Davis, are welcoming baby number three! Tricia shared a picture of her holding the baby, which she revealed was born a month ago, his name is Hugo. “Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon,” she wrote, adding moon face and deer emojis, “this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo [relieved face emoji] May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.” Macklemore hasn’t posted his baby boy but added a heart emoji to Tricia’s post. Do you think there is a difference between having two and three children?