Madonna says “she did it first”
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 28: Madonna performs at the MDNA North America Tour Opener at the Wells Fargo Center August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
Lil Nas X is being heavily criticized for kissing his backup dancer at the BET Awards last weekend. The star has also released his own statement on the hate saying “y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you,” he tweeted. “work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there.” This also promoted Madonna to chime in on the conversation via Twitter saying she “did it first”. Does it really matter who did it first or is Madonna just trying to stay relevant?