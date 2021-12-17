      Weather Alert

Magic Mike Meets The Dad Bod

Dec 17, 2021 @ 6:47am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Channing Tatum attends the opening night of "Magic Mike Live" at The Hippodrome on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Thanks to HBO Max’s new reality show, we are getting a glimpse of the dad bod moves and we are not mad about it.  The show features its share of rippling abs and grinding lap dances, while vying for a $100,000 prize. But it keeps returning to the theme of these male contestants using their involvement to find themselves, casting a few guys who wouldn’t be naturals for anybody’s pinup calendar.

