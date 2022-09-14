Make The Math Make Sense
September 14, 2022 6:50AM CDT
When you go shopping and find a good deal, you expect to only pay that deal. Not for Datruthteller (@auntflossie) though, who recorded an interaction at a store in LA, where the cashier was trying to charge her $19.06 for 2 shirts that were on sale for $8.99. Doesn’t add up! See the video below.
@auntflossie Can’t make this stuff up‼️ #fyp #fypviralシ #viraltiktok #basicmath #simplemath #mathematics #failededucationsystem @FOX 2 Detroit ♬ original sound – Datruthteller