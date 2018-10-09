Well THERE GOES my weekend October 19th!!!

Seriously. It took my husband and I 2 days to binge the entire 10 hours of Making a Murderer when it came out on Netflix. And it honestly almost ruined out marriage! lol. (not QUITE, but we do disagree on almost everything)

I think Steven Avery is NOT a good dude, but it just doesn’t line up that he killed Theresa. My husband thinks he 100% did it. What?!?! So here goes round 2!

What side did YOU take?? Will you watch Making a Murderer 2?? Tweet me @Lindsey1063KFRX