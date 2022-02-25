Man Allegedly Forces His Way Into Harry Styles’ Home
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and
white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)
Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 28, was charged with criminal damage to property, assault and charged with forcing his way into Harry Styles’ home.
Tarazaga-Orero broke into the singer’s London home last Wednesday (February 16), broke a vase, and assaulted a female worker who was there.
Originally from Spain, Tarazaga-Orero was found guilty of stalking Styles in 2019 and he was barred from going within 250 meters of Styles.
On Friday, he was charged with breaching the restraining order.
Styles told the magistrate he felt “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after Tarazaga-Orero slept outside his house and posted notes and money through his letterbox.