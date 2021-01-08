Man Bought Every Seat on a Plane to Travel Without COVID Risk
Plane is taking off at sunset
A Jakarta-based socialite famous for his extravagant lifestyle, posted a series of photos to Instagram showing he and his wife traveling alone on a Batik Air flight from Jakarta to Bali.
Muljadi said he bought as many tickets as possible for the flight — which boasted 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats — because he and Shalvynne Chang were “super paranoid” about being exposed to COVID-19.
He didn’t say how much he paid, but wrote the amount was “still cheaper” than chartering a private plane.
The airline confirmed Muljadi and Chang were the only passengers on the flight but said Muljadi had only booked two tickets in his name.
I couldn’t imagine the flight attendants reaction when only two people got on the plane.