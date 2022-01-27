Man Breaks Into NICU To Feed Baby
baby feet and oxygen saturation monitor
A total stranger walked into the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at Mercy One medical center in Des Moines and bottle-fed a baby that wasn’t his. Des Moines Police are trying to identify the man seen on surveillance footage while he was in the hospital.
According to Des Moines police, the man slipped by a nurse, bottle-fed a baby in the NICU and then left the hospital. “The first question that comes to our minds is ‘why?'” Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. That is our question too! The man has still not been identified. Read the full story HERE.