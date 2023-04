One man drove 2800 miles to save his best friend’s life. Hickory was in a high-kill shelter in New York, but his dad was in California dropping off packages for his job. Thankfully his job let him drive across the country to save his best friend. See their story below….

@abimardfv04 Guy drives from California to New York to save a pit bull he fell in love with 💚