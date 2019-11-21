Man Faked Being Handicapped Teen To Get Diaper Changed
A Louisiana man was arrested last week after posing as a “mentally and physically handicapped” 18-year-old to trick a health care worker into changing his adult diaper. Rutledge “Rory” Deas, 29, was booked into the New Orleans Parish Jail Wednesday on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking after authorities say he posted fake ads online to lure in unsuspecting health care workers. Deas used social media ads to falsely claim that he was seeking home health care for his 18-year-old brother, “Cory,” whom he described as “mentally and physically handicapped.” As he made an arrangement with a health care worker, he would then pose as “Cory” while “allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped.” After 10 separate incidents involving the same unidentified health care worker, the disgusting scam fell apart.