Man Finds $43k In Thrift Store Buy And Returns It
Howard Kirby likes to shop for secondhand items at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan. In December 2019, Howard headed over to the ReStore shop to find some furniture for his man cave. He ended up buying a used couch and matching ottoman for $70.
For the next few weeks, Howard kept noticing that the matching ottoman felt “odd” and was particularly uncomfortable in comparison to the sofa. So, he and his daughter-in-law decided to unzip one of the cushions — and that’s when they made a mind-blowing discovery. They reached into the fabric and pulled a lock box out of the cushion … and inside the box were seemingly endless stacks of hundred-dollar bills.
In the end, Howard found a whopping $43,170 hidden inside the ottoman cushion! After the initial shock, he calmed down and realized he could really use this unexpected fortune to replace his dilapidated roof. But before using the money, Howard reached out to the thrift store to find out who had donated the couch in the first place. That’s where this story takes an even more stunning and emotional turn. Ultimately, he decided to return to the store with the $43,170.