Man Fined $270 For Violating Lockdown – To Play ‘Pokemon Go’
A UK man has been fined $270 for violating lockdown rules – by leaving the house to play Pokemon Go.
Police say the man traveled from Bedworth to Kenilworth to try and capture some digital critters – breaking rules that only permit people to leave their homes with “a reasonable excuse”.
A police spokeswoman reminded locals that “Everyone has a part to play in ensuring they slow the spread of the virus”.