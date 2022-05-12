Man Proposes to Woman During HER FATHER’S FUNERAL 😱
A close up of a diamond wedding ring on a bride's hand.
A South African pastor proposed to a woman at her fathers funeral. Literally in front of the coffin.
The video has gone viral (obviously) and people are MAD. Many believe he took a somber moment and made it about himself. Others say he disrespected the deceased.
In the Tik Tok, the daughter is sobbing in the front row when the pastor – assumedly her boyfriend, pops the question.
The crowd is clearly in shock, but when the camera pans back, she’s seen accepting the ring.
He also claimed that the proposal would help her through the grief she was experiencing.
TikTok was horrified, but this isn’t the first odd proposal in South Africa lately. Last week, a man asked for a woman’s hand at McDonald’s, whereupon he was rejected in front of a crowd of stunned customers.