Man Refuses To Pay-It-Forward In Drive-Thru
Server giving cup of coffee to customer in cafe
You have probably heard the “pay-it-forward” game in drive-thru lines but if you have not, it is exactly like how it sounds. You order your items and the car in front of you pays for your items and you are supposed to pay for the one behind you. Starbucks is known for letting you know how many cars have participated, putting the pressure on to continue. Well one guy refused to continue the 23-car streak because of the amount of the bill. What would you do?