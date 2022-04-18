Man Rescues And Performs CPR On Kitten
An hours-long rescue effort with the help of Kamm’s Cat Guardians ensued to pull the kitten, Matilda, back to safety as the situation unfolded along West Boulevard in Cleveland.
“Come on! Stay with me, please!” one of the rescuers was saying while attempting to maneuver her out of the pipe. Finally, the rescue attempt worked – but the kitten wasn’t responding.
That’s when one rescuer immediately started CPR on the tiny cat before rushing her away to a nearby animal hospital. “Soon after arriving at MedVet, she came around and started crying, which was music to everyone’s ears,” Kamm’s Cat Guardians shared on Facebook. “They kept her until her body temperature was back up to normal and she was eating.” Read more HERE.