Man Sets Balcony On Fire While Trying To Burn Wasp’s Nest

A California man trying to exterminate a wasp hive ended up setting fire to his own apartment instead.
Police say the man was trying to clear out a hive on his balcony when he decided to use a lighter to turn his bug spray into a blowtorch.
Instead, he ended up setting fire to the balcony and forcing his neighbors to evacuate. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before the flames entered the building.
The man suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The fire chief reminded folks that lighting insecticide on fire is “absolutely not how you’re supposed to use that”.