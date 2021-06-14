Man Skipped His Niece’s Wedding to Play Poker and WON BIG 💰💍
A man skipped his niece’s wedding for a Las Vegas poker tournament — and came home with $367,800.
Sixty-three-year-old Harlan Miller’s niece, Macie, was set to get married in Montana last weekend.
But Miller skipped the nuptials, and flew from North Dakota to Las Vegas to participate in the Mid-Stakes Poker Tour Venetian $1,100 Main Event.
“I figured if one (member of his family) was missing (at the wedding), it wouldn’t hurt anything,”
Over 2,790 players went head to head in the tournament. Miller, a retired office supply company owner, defeated pro poker player Ryan Dodd with a straight on Tuesday to win the money.
“I just had a really strong feeling about this tournament…I had to go. I don’t really know what it was, but I thought I could take it down, or get real close to it. I can get (Macie) a better wedding present now.”
This isn’t a one-off poker tournament. Miller has been playing poker for 15 years and boasts wins of over $500,000\