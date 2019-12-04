Man Spat Mouthful of Food At Woman In Road Rage Incident
Angry driver shouting out car window
Florida police say a man named David Wipperman and an unnamed female were involved in a “road rage incident” on October 29th in Pinellas County. Following the confrontation, which is not described in court filings, Wipperman, 61, exited his Chevrolet truck and approached the driver’s side of the victim’s Kia sedan. The woman rolled down her window and “apologized to the defendant,” but Wipperman then responded by spitting food he had been chewing at the woman. “The food struck the victim in the face and entered” her mouth, according to an arrest affidavit. Wipperman then opened the victim’s car door and began screaming at her while pointing a finger in her face. His menacing ended when “a passerby interrupted the incident.” Wipperman, who already has a long rap shhet, was finally arrested over the weekend and charged with a fair of felonies. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $12,500 bond.