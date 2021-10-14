Man Visits 51 Pubs In Nine Hours
Glass of light beer on the glass bar counter.
There could be a new Guinness World Record for most pubs visited in 12 hours by an individual.
Actually, this would be the first record for such a goal.
A British man named Matt Ellis, visited 51 pubs in 8 hours, 52 minutes and 37 seconds and consumed at least 4.2 ounces of a beverage at each pub.
Ellis said he wanted to raise awareness about the issues the food/drink industry are having due to the COVID pandemic.
Ellis has submitted his record to the Guinness World Records for the official title.