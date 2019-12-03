Man Who Fell In His Home Survived on Coke For Five Days
An elderly man unable to get up after falling in his Virginia home last week survived off Coca-Cola for 5 days before he was found. The man, identified as Glenn Smith, fell on the kitchen floor of his home in Arlington on July 29th. For the next 5 days, he drank Coca-Cola that was within arm’s reach. On August 2nd, a mail carrier became suspicious after noticing that Smith’s front door had been left open for several days and his mail was piling up. The mail carrier notified a neighbor who called the police. Officers arrived at Smith’s home around 12:45 p.m. to investigate and found him lying on the floor and “in need of medical assistance,” police said. Arlington County Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and transported the man to Virginia Hospital Center. A fire department spokesman confirmed that Smith was in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital. Smith’s age was not disclosed.