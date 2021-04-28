Man Wins $2M Lottery after Losing Everything in a Flood
Lottery ticket
One year after he lost everything he owned in a flood, an unidentified Michigan man has more than recouped his losses by winning a staggering $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
“Last year, I lost everything in a flood…So to win this prize is so overwhelming to me.”
The winning ticket — a Lucky 7 — was the first $20 scratcher the man had ever bought, he says.
“When I saw I had a match, I thought, ‘Great, I won my money back! When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking.”