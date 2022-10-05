Managers Are Now Forcing YOU Out
You’ve heard of Quiet Quitting by employees but now managers are doing something else to get YOU out. According to What Matters CIC (@whatmatterscic) managers are utilizing a new passive-aggressive behavior called “quiet firing.” The Washington Post describes the phenomenon as being “nudged out by a manager who can’t fire you but is making your job increasingly unpleasant and unrewarding.”
@whatmatterscic #stitch with @Jenna | Corporate Humor Corporate secrets revealed; Getting managed out of your company #fyp #whatmatterscic #corporatelife #careertok #joblife #management ♬ original sound – What Matters CIC
