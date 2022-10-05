106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Managers Are Now Forcing YOU Out

October 5, 2022 6:54AM CDT
Share
Managers Are Now Forcing YOU Out
Getty Images

You’ve heard of Quiet Quitting by employees but now managers are doing something else to get YOU out.  According to What Matters CIC (@whatmatterscic) managers are utilizing a new passive-aggressive behavior called “quiet firing.” The Washington Post describes the phenomenon as being “nudged out by a manager who can’t fire you but is making your job increasingly unpleasant and unrewarding.”

@whatmatterscic #stitch with @Jenna | Corporate Humor Corporate secrets revealed; Getting managed out of your company #fyp #whatmatterscic #corporatelife #careertok #joblife #management ♬ original sound – What Matters CIC

More about:
Employee
Fired
Firing
Getty Images
HR
Human Resources
Work

Contests