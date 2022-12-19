Man’s Love For His Best Friend Is Inspiring
December 19, 2022 9:38AM CST
One man proves that unconditional love for his dog and it inspired many other people to help them both out. Checkout his Christmas Miracle from Dr. Kwane Stewart & HolistaPet below…then make sure to watch the update too!
ORIGINAL VIDEO
@drkwane Kindness brings happy tears 🥹 What an incredible experience! I’ve never been able to give someone such a large gift before. 🎁 Thanks to @HolistaPet for making this possible. They really believe every pet deserves a happy and healthy life and through HolistaPet Helps which gives back a portion of their sales to shelters, the unhoused and sponsoring a pet & pet parent it was a perfect fit! But…we’re definitely not done yet. This is just the beginning of the story. I know we can all come together and get Richard and Princess Leia the home they deserve…with a yard!🏡🐶 We launched a @GoFundMe to make this happen. Link in bio. Let’s do this! #givingseason #kindness #giveback #petsarefamily #pets #vet#vet#veteranrinarian#vet#vete #p#pitbull#do#dogchristmas #g#bul #community #volunteer #su#surpriseolistapet ##holistapethelps ♬ original sound – Dr. Kwane Stewart
UPDATE VIDEO
@drkwane 🎁 Giving Update! I teamed up with @holistapet and HolistaPet Helps to give a very deserving pet parent Richard and his “baby” Princess Leia an amazing gift! Stay tuned, Vroom vroom💨 #givingseason #kindness #giveback #petparent #loyal #petsarefamily #veteran #veterinarian #vetlife #vettechlife #vet #pitbull #dog #bullybreed #christmas #gift #community #volunteer #surprise #holistapet #holistapethelps ♬ original sound – Dr. Kwane Stewart
