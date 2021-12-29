Mariah Carey Celebrates While Fully Dressed in a Hot Tub
Mariah Carey got what she wanted for Christmas which was her hit holiday song topping the Billboard Hot 100 for another week. This gives the “Queen of Christmas” her seventh total week at number one for 2021.
Carey celebrated while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, Carey posted a picture of herself in a hot tub in a full black sequined gown, with champagne by her side, as it’s snowing all around her.
“Feeling blessed and elated. Another week at #1 on the Hot 100! Thank you Lambily… ‘Love you till the end of time,’” Carey captioned the photo.
“All I Want For Christmas” is Mariah’s 19th number one, she reached the milestone in 2019.