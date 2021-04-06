Maroon 5 @ Pinnacle Bank Arena CANCELED
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5 at iHeartRadio Theater on November 7, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
The latest from the Journal Star has reported Maroon 5‘s August 11th show at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been canceled. The Lincoln cancelation is due to the Covid 19 pandemic but isn’t the only one. Other cancellations include North Dakota, Arkansas, and more.
For more on this story Click Here.