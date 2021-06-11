Maroon 5 Release New Album ‘JORDI’ Feat. Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle & More
Maroon 5 dropped their seventh studio album “JORDI” on Friday (June 11).
The album title is in honor of their manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017.
Notable posthumous appearances on the album include Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle, who is featured on the song tributed to Feldstein, “Memories.”
Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., YG, Anuel AA, and Jason Derulo are also featured on the 14-track album. Maroon 5 performed the album track, “Lost” on The Late Show with James Corden and will also appear on The Today Show on Friday.
The band will tour for two months beginning this August.