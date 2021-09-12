Marvel Studios Scores First Emmy Award
After 10 years of production and much success, it looks like Marvel movies/shows may begin to be taken seriously by arts councils and award groups. Congratulations to Marvel Studios for landing their first two Emmys with WandaVision!
The Disney+ show won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Both very deserving, as the set and costume design in the show is particularly notable.
In total, the show is up for 23 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and since the show is a two-day event, awards will hopefully keep rolling in for Marvel.