Mask Mandate to expire

According to a story at ABC 8, the mask mandate in Nebraska’s Tri-cities is set to expire. All mask mandates within Kearney, Hastings, and Grand Island will expire tonight at 11:59.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said it wasn’t a hard decision to allow the mandate to run its course. “The tough decision was back in November on whether we should even do it, but even then it wasn’t a tough decision because our criteria were listening to our friends and neighbors in the hospitals not looking at numbers posted in the media or editorial comments, not any of that,” Clouse added, “that’s why we think there should be the personal freedom for people to use the mask if they want and if they don’t, not to enforce it based on a law.”
