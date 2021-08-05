      Weather Alert

Matt Damon takes on the First We Feast Hot Ones Wing Challenge

Aug 5, 2021 @ 4:37pm

It’s the YouTube show with Hot Wings and even hotter questions.  Matt Damon is the next celebrity to take on the Frist We Feast- Hot One’s Wing challenge.  How did he do?

TAGS
First we feast hot ones Hot Wing Challenge Matt Damon Sean Evans
