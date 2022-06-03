Matthew Morrison Denies Allegations After Firing

Matthew Morrison was accused of sending inappropriate texts to one of the contestants on So You Think You Can Dance, and has finally addressed the allegations.
Matthew said, “It’s unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide. So, in the interest of transparency … I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”
Morrison also read the alleged ‘text message’ and continued, “Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things …”
He added more information about ‘gossip’ and ‘fake rumors’ that are hurting society and wants people to stop spreading lies.