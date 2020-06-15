Mayor Uses His Butt to get Votes
I don’t know anything about the way Taiwanese government works, but THIS is a part we need to bring to the US.
The mayor of Taipei, Taiwan issued a challenge to his citizens last week, that for every 10,000 votes received over 400,000, he would SNAP CHOPSTICKS….with his buttcheeks.
This dude has some popular buttcheeks. A whopping 940,000 people came out to vote…meaning he had A LOT of work to do.
The part I find most enjoyable, is that he DID IT. Every. Single. One. That’s a politician that keeps their word.
Unless you speak Mandarin, you won’t understand a word…but you understand exactly what’s going on.