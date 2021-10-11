McDonald’s Gives Teachers Free Breakfast
How To Get The Freebie After giving first responders “thank you” meals last year McDonald’s is doing it again for educators, faculty and staff for the week of October 11th – 15th. The “thank you” meals will consist of a breakfast sandwich, like an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit along with a drink choice of a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink. “Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. Show love to teachers this week by shouting them out or naming a teacher of the week.