McDonalds is testing more things

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McD’s May Ditch Straws McDonald’s is already in the process of ditching plastic toys in Happy Meals for those made of more renewable materials. Now, the fast-food chain is looking to do away with plastic straws in favor of strawless lids that don’t require any straw at all. The new lids are being tested in certain markets and feature a pullback tab that promotes easy sipping and no spillage. The company talked about the lids saying they “help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics.” Do you like the idea of a strawless lid of do you need a straw?