McD’s New Hack Menu

Do you like weird food pairings? If so, you are going to LOVE these new food items that McD’s is offering. Included among these items, McDonald’s will be offering the following four sandwiches:
Hash Brown McMuffin: A McMuffin with a sausage patty, egg and a hash brown (available during breakfast hours only)
The Crunchy Double: A McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger augmented with Chicken McNuggets and barbecue sauce
Land, Air & Sea: A Big Mac frankensteined together with a McChicken and a Filet-o-Fish
Surf + Turf: A Double Cheeseburger with components from the Filet-o-Fish (only available via the McDonald’s app or McDelivery)
Will you try them?