Look at what BABIES Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried are!!! OMG. And I forget how normal Lindsay Lohan used to sound… kinda sad what the biz can do to ya!

Anywho, Happy 15 years to Mean Girls. The universe must’ve had it out for us that this day didn’t fall on a Wednesday so we could wear freaking PINK. *eye roll* But oh well. Celebrate accordingly tomorrow!

And watch Ariana’s video on repeat in celebration as well 🙂