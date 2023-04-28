Megan Fox Wasn’t At MGK’s Birthday Party

Megan Fox was not seen in any of the photos shared by Machine Gun Kelly from his birthday party. Now fans are curious if she attended and if they’re still an item. Kelly celebrated his birthday with a huge blowout that attracted police helicopters. And on social media, he shared a video of authorities trying to shut the party down. Kelly also shared photos from other festivities after the party, and Fox was not in them.

Do you think the pair is solid? Why or why not?