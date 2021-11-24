      Weather Alert

Megan Markle’s Dad Is Not Happy

Nov 24, 2021 @ 4:49pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Megan Markle has not always made friends with the royal family but now her dad is speaking out.  He said she is a disgrace for her appearance on Ellen.  If you did not see the episode, Ellen tells her to do things in her ear piece and she does them.  Do you think it is funny or way too much for someone in the royal family?

@ellendegeneresDoing this hidden camera piece with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was one of my favorite things in 19 seasons… Watch the full clip. Link in bio!♬ original sound – Ellen

