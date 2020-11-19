Meghan Trainor Refuses to Have Sex While Pregnant
Pregnant Meghan Trainor is not having sex with her husband, Daryl Sabara.
“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is between us. All in pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”
Yikes. I’m nowhere near having kids and that just sounds sooo awkward to think about.
This is also one of those moments where I think about how often we deal with celebs giving us TMI.
This DEFINITELY COUNTS.
She did say that her husband is an amazing caretaker.
“If I said, ‘I want Fritos,’ he’d be like, ‘Yes, ma’am! Right away!’ Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds. They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl.'”