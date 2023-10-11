Join us as Melanie Martinez dives into her remarkable trilogy of albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12,” and her latest release, “Portals.”

She offers a fascinating insight into her creative evolution throughout these three albums and reveals her plans for four upcoming releases. Melanie also discusses her journey as a producer, showcasing her growth from singer and songwriter to multifaceted artist. Discover how Melanie turns limitations into opportunities for creativity. Additionally, gain unique insights into the secrets behind her famous album art.

Hosted by Erik Zahary, this episode is a must-listen for Melanie Martinez fans and music enthusiasts alike. Join us on this captivating journey through Melanie’s musical world.



https://linktr.ee/SpoutPodcast