Good news for everyone who’s growing a mustache for Movember . . . maybe the results AREN’T making you look like a greasy aspiring porn star after all.
According to a new study in the “Journal of Evolutionary Biology”, men with facial hair are more attractive than men without it.
The survey asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on how attractive they are. And here are the results, from most to least attractive.
1. Heavy stubble, like 10 days’ worth or so.
2. Full beard.
3. Light stubble.
4. Clean shaven.
The researchers say there’s an evolutionary aspect to it, and that beards make men look more masculine. Quote, “Beards may be more attractive . . . as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.”
(Willy J, @willyjwilson) Well…I’m screwed. I haven’t been able to grow facial hair since my parents came home from that club in 1997 (I’m 19). I guess there is nothing I can do about it. And talk about self esteem, I just found out guys with no facial hair are the least attractive in life. GREAT! Now I’m gonna go home and sit down in the shower. Are there ways to intentionally grow facial hair? You know what, I’m over it, it’s just like what Snoop Dogg said, “It’s like I’m, 17 again, and peach fuzz on my face.” If Snoop didn’t have facial hair around this age, than I’m not freaking out.