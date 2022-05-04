Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj Don Similar Ensemble; Fans Call Them ‘Evil Twins’

Fans are calling Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj “evil twins” after their MET Gala looks were revealed on Monday night.
Kylie wore an all-white ensemble that featured a bellowing ruffled skirt with a t-shirt top, along with a white baseball cap with a white veil attached.
In contrast, Nicki wore a similar outfit, with the ruffled skirt overlaying black leather pants. She too wore a baseball cap.
Fans called the two fashion-forward celebs, “evil twin flames,” and some even criticized the two wearing the casual cap for such an over-the-top event.