MGK And Megan Fox Engagement Ring

Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:58am

MGK and Megan Fox recently got announced their engagement that happened in July.  “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart,” Kelly explained. “And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Expanding on the reasoning behind the macabre band design, Kelly explained simply, “Love is pain!”

