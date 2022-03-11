MGK Guitar Debate

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Machine Gun Kelly attends 'Avril Lavigne performs live at The Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series' on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
After one social media user claimed that Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t actually play his guitar during performances, the rocker set the record straight with a video of his own.
Recently, a TikTok user—who said that he works at a Guitar Center—posted a video claiming that MGK doesn’t actually play his guitar during his performances, citing the position of the “kill switch” feature on the rocker’s pink Schecter guitar.
In the musician’s TikTok shared on March 9—which was stitched alongside the original—the 31-year-old artist showed himself holding his own guitar, telling the camera, “He reversed engineered it to look like that.” He also included the caption, “This guy flipped the kill switch to the opposite direction for his video.” What do you think??