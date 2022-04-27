MGK is coming back to Hip Hop
Machine Gun Kelly is going back to MGK as the artist who has been known for his punk-rock sound on albums like 2020’s Tickets to my Downfall and 2021’s Mainstream Sellout, plans to get back to his rap roots.
During an interview with Audacy Check In’s Kevan Kenney, Kelly says he is abandoning the rock sound so fans will “miss it.” “I’m going to do this tour and I’m gonna step into where I left Hotel Diablo and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the hip-hop Machine Gun Kelly. That’s where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore,” said MGK.
Kelly was considered a rap artist with his first four albums, 2012’s Lace-Up, 2015’s General Admission, 2017’s Bloom, and 2019’s Hotel Diablo. What do you think about an artist switching genres? Which do you like better, punk-rock Machine Gun Kelly or rap MGK?