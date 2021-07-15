MGK is living out his childhood dream
MGK recently did an interview with GQ magazine where he opens up about his relationship with Megan Fox. He said, “You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was to go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award.” He continued, “I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].'” One of MGK’s school friends stated that Kelly had dreams of marrying Megan back when he was a teenager and had a Megan Fox poster on his wall. What was a goal or dream of yours that you spoke into existence? Who is your celebrity crush?