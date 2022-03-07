MGK Wants BTS to Perform at His Wedding
Machine Gun Kelly has been making the rounds on talk shows and of course, his upcoming wedding to Megan Fox has been a subject of conversation.
During the “Burning Questions” segment on Ellen, he discussed which boyband he would book for the upcoming nuptials saying he knew more NSYNC songs, but also knew a lot of facts about BTS.
He recently told James Corden that he was having trouble finding a “gothic” venue for the wedding, he is searching for a location where a “red river” could be built for the occasion.